Home » Medicine and Data Science Top Cut-Off Marks at UPNA for Academic Year 2023-2024
Health

Medicine and Data Science Top Cut-Off Marks at UPNA for Academic Year 2023-2024

by admin
Medicine and Data Science Top Cut-Off Marks at UPNA for Academic Year 2023-2024

Title: Medicine and Data Science Among Top Degrees with Highest Cut-off Marks at UPNA

The Public University of Navarra (UPNA) has released the first list of students admitted to various undergraduate degrees for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. Topping the list is the Medicine degree with a cut-off mark of 13.19 out of 14. Following closely is the Double Degree in Data Science and Business Administration and Management (ADE) with a grade of 13.01.

Among the seven degrees that surpassed the 12-point mark are the Double Degree in Data Science and Biotechnology (12.88), Double Degree in Physiotherapy and Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (CAFYD) (12.40), International Dual Degree Program in Business Administration and Law (12.34), Double Degree in Biomedical Engineering and Telecommunication Technologies (12.31), Degree in Biomedical Engineering (12.30), Degree in Nursing (12.15), and Degree in Biotechnology (12.10).

The newly introduced degrees for the upcoming academic year have also recorded notable cut-off marks. The Double Degree in Physiotherapy and CAFYD has a cut-off score of 12.40, the Degree in CAFYD has a cut-off of 11.31, and the Dual Degree in Thermal Engineering has a cut-off of 9.74.

In addition to the mentioned degrees, there are nine others with cut-off scores greater than 11 points. These include the Double Degree in Business Administration and Law (11.95), Degree in Data Science (11.74), International Dual Degree Program in Early Childhood Education Teacher and Primary Education Teacher (11.70), International Degree Program in Business Administration and Economics (11.68), Double Degree in Teacher in Early Childhood Education and Teacher in Primary Education (11.66), Degree in Physiotherapy (11.40), International Degree Program in Engineering in Industrial Technologies (11.36), Degree in CAFYD (11.31), and International Degree Program in ADE (11.11).

See also  The international gold price breaks down from $1,660 to a two-year low. Who is leading the gold market? _US Labor Department_Rate Hike Expectations_Data

Admitted students are required to complete their registration process between July 18 and 19, depending on the degree they have been admitted to. Detailed instructions for the registration process can be found on the website of the Public University of Navarra, except in the case of Medicine where in-person registration is required.

For a complete list of cut-off marks for undergraduate degrees at UPNA, interested individuals can refer to the academic institution’s website.

You may also like

Palermo’s First Week of Work Under Eugenio Corini:...

All the methods to beat the heat: some...

Zinedine Zidane Reveals His Fitness Secret: Bikram Yoga...

Here are the best home remedies for it!

Discovering the Health Benefits of Palermitan Bread and...

‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere Continues During Actors’ Strike With...

Paleolithic diet, what you eat and how much...

fan hits runners with cell phone – breaking...

Title: Understanding and Treating Bleeding Gums: Causes, Remedies,...

Queen Letizia’s Alleged Perricone Diet: The Prohibited Foods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy