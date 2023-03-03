Bonn – Applications to study human medicine or dentistry at Riga Stradins University (RSU) have been open again since March 1, 2023. Until July 1, 2023, those interested in an English-language medical degree in Latvia can apply via our free application service to start their studies at the end of August 2023.

Academic Embassy has been the official representative of Riga Stradins University in Germany since 2011 and has more than 10 years of experience in working with RSU.

In order to give all those interested in applying to the RSU an interactive consultation opportunity, we are organizing three webinars together with the RSU until the end of May. The first webinar will take place on the following date:

Tuesday March 7, 2023

6:00 p.m

If you would like to participate in this or one of the other two webinars, you can do so Request access data online.

In this application cycle, Riga Stradins University is offering 360 international study places in the “Medicine” major and 60 international study places in the “Dentistry” major. The RSU is therefore very internationally oriented and has become increasingly popular with students from Germany in recent years.

We cordially invite you to our webinars so that you can get an idea of ​​studying medicine in Latvia, life in the Latvian capital and the application process. There we explain all the important information about the application and go into life and studying in Riga. Of course, we are also happy to answer your questions on general topics, but also on your personal application.

More info: