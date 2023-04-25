Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Make your full power usable again with simple means.

Claudia Krüger: SenseXperience and Tomatis trainer (Image source: Copyright Claudia Krüger)

Whether in professional or private life, as a manager or mother/father – energy is needed for all tasks and requirements. Sometimes you don’t know where to get them from though, especially when the battery feels so drained.

In the two-day weekend seminar SenseXperience Part 1 (Saturday, May 6th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7th, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) in the Arkadenhaus, Hauptkanal links 68 – 72 in beautiful Papenburg, participants will experience how they can harness their infinite energy potential and activate it again and again.

With easy-to-learn, simple methods, each individual feels that everyday life can be designed and experienced easily and joyfully and does not have to be a feat of strength or a struggle. In relaxation, access to one’s own inner wisdom and strength, which is often closed due to stress, opens up. Everyone experiences how their own energy source starts bubbling up again and with what simple means their own battery can be recharged. Everything that is taught in the seminar can be used immediately and effectively in everyday life and leads to more energy, joy and well-being.

The price for beginners is 430.00 euros and for repeaters 320.00 euros. Registration at [email protected]

More information at:

Seminar leader is Claudia Krüger, SenseXperience trainer, coach, NLP practitioner.

In addition to the Tomatis hearing training, Claudia Krüger offers seminars in her Tomatis Institute that bring people back to strength very quickly. As a SenseXperience trainer, she teaches simple techniques for more strength and clarity. Ratio, feeling, intuition come back into harmony, get the energy source flowing and make the demands of everyday life easier in an indescribable way. This makes it much easier to cope with stress and promotes health.

