Physiotherapy in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen

Physiotherapy at the Daniel Wahl Health Center (Image source: Daniel Wahl)

If you would like to take advantage of physiotherapy in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen, you are in the very best hands at Daniel Wahl’s health center. As a physiotherapist, manual therapist, alternative practitioner, DOSB sports physiotherapist and LOGI coach (nutrition), the center owner is an experienced and competent contact person. He is supported by his dedicated team.

Daniel Wahl helps the patients with a self-developed therapy concept that leads them step by step from acute pain treatment to more activity and finally to regaining full resilience in everyday life, work and sport.… more “Physiotherapy at the Daniel Wahl Health Center”