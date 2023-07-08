Medicine and Nursing Dominate as Most Requested Degrees at the University of Granada

Title: High Demand for Medicine and Nursing Degrees at the University of Granada

Introduction:

Medicine and Nursing have emerged as the most sought-after degrees at the University of Granada (UGR), attracting a significant number of applicants as their first choice. The latest data provided by the institution reveals that these fields of study have consistently garnered the highest number of applications.

Strong Demand for Medicine and Nursing:

The University of Granada has received a staggering 1,838 first-choice applications for the Medicine program and 1,228 for Nursing. These numbers indicate the immense popularity and demand for these healthcare-related disciplines among prospective students.

Increase in Total Applications, with a ‘Sorpasso’:

When considering all the options, both first and subsequent preferences, the Medicine program received a total of 7,538 applications, while Nursing received 7,693. Although there has been a marginal decline compared to the previous year, the number of applications remains high. Notably, this year witnessed a ‘sorpasso,’ wherein the Nursing program surpassed Medicine in terms of overall applications.

Seat Allocation and Cut-Off Marks:

For the upcoming academic year 2023-2024, the Medicine program has increased its first-year student capacity to 272 places, up from 253 the previous year. However, Nursing maintains its enrollment at 200. The cut-off mark for the Medicine program is reported to be 13,420, whereas it stands at 12,830 for Nursing. These figures indicate the competitiveness and high academic standards for admission to these sought-after programs.

Psychology and Other Popular Choices:

Psychology is the third most preferred degree, with 1,114 applicants selecting it as their first choice. When considering all preferences, the program received a total of 4,834 applications, a decrease from the previous year’s figure of 5,783. In Andalusia, the most sought-after degrees as first preference are Nursing, Medicine, and Primary Education.

Other Noteworthy Degrees and Future Trends:

The University of Granada’s Primary Education program ranks fourth, with 857 applications for 490 available places. In fifth place is Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, followed by Pharmacy, Law, Dentistry, Computer Engineering, and Early Childhood Education. It is worth mentioning that the Informatics program has witnessed an increase in its cut-off marks in recent years and boasts a near-zero graduate unemployment rate.

Enrollments and Future Deadlines:

Within the first 24 hours of enrollment, 3,249 students registered at the University of Granada, representing nearly one-third of the available places. Of those already enrolled, four students achieved a perfect grade of fourteen. The University will continue accepting registrations, reservations, and confirmations until July 10, ensuring applicants have the opportunity to secure their desired program.

Conclusion:

The University of Granada has experienced high demand for its Medicine and Nursing programs, with significantly larger numbers of applicants compared to other fields of study. As the admission process continues, the institution expects the cut-off marks to drop slightly, particularly in the healthcare-oriented programs.

