Medicine and the mountains, meeting with Miserocchi

On Thursday the presentation of the book “Touching the sky” by Giuseppe Miserocchi, as part of the Festival of mountain literature.

Starting from the narration of three important ones mountaineering enterprises (al Mont Blancat the Point Gnifetti, al Monte Rosa e all’Everest) is not scientific observations of the past, the book of Giuseppe Miserocchiprofessor of physiology, provides suggestions and useful information to avoid problems and complications that could occur during aclimbing o un’trekking activities.

