On Thursday the presentation of the book “Touching the sky” by Giuseppe Miserocchi, as part of the Festival of mountain literature.

Starting from the narration of three important ones mountaineering enterprises (al Mont Blancat the Point Gnifetti, al Monte Rosa e all’Everest) is not scientific observations of the past, the book of Giuseppe Miserocchiprofessor of physiology, provides suggestions and useful information to avoid problems and complications that could occur during aclimbing o un’trekking activities.

The author will present it in a scheduled meeting gThursday 27 October at Palamonti (headquarters of the Cai of Bergamo). Start at 9pm

