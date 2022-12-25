“The diversification of the educational offer of the three universities has always been the strong point of the Calabrian university system. In an overall logic, each university has up to now focused on specific study courses, so as to offer Calabrian students the possibility of choose between different paths, always being assured of a high quality of training activities. It is a logic of simple common sense: rather than everyone doing a little of everything, it is better that everyone dedicates themselves to what they do best”.

That’s what he says the regional councilor Filippo Pietropaolo (FDI)which continues: “With the birth of a second medical faculty at Unical, this system is destined to collapse and each university will be free to go its own wayFor example, Catanzaro will be able to legitimately aim to have a new faculty of Engineering or Computer Science, given the strong demand for specialized professional figures required by the market that Unical is unable to satisfy. As I reported last year, the inter-university course with the Umg turned out to be just a picklock that allowed Unical to pave the way for a photocopy faculty, which is born weak and which will only have the effect of weakening the University of Catanzaro as well, which with its Polyclinic integrates the functions of teaching, research and assistance in the best possible way, managing to provide quality specialist training as well. If the goal was to strengthen the training offer to respond to a Calabrian health system that expresses a strong need for medical personnel, the most logical solution that institutions and the academic world together should have taken was that of strengthening the faculty of Catanzaro with an increase in the number of places – in addition to insisting on the need to abolish the numerus clausus – not the creation of a duplicate which inevitably ends up reducing the educational quality, as well as restoring the bad image of an inefficient, disjointed, anchored Calabria to the bell towers and unable to create a system. For this reason, the at least submissive attitude of the rector De Sarro is frankly incomprehensible, who with his abstention within Coruc legitimized the operation of the UnicaL. I would have expected the rectors to think, together, of new training opportunities for innovative professional profiles which are in demand today in the labor market, as is the case in other Italian universities. Instead, in a region like Calabria, with less than two million inhabitants and the lowest number of graduates, instead of expanding and qualifying the offer to create the new professional skills required by the market, a duplication of an already existing faculty is created a hundred kilometers away away, as if an hour’s drive could represent an obstacle for an aspiring doctor, or as if a training course could end within the perimeter of a campus. Unfortunately, in a university system in which competition is played mainly on numbers, duplication will end up penalizing precisely the young Calabrian medical students, who will see their training increasingly at risk. And what may appear to be a victory for Unical and the Cosenza area risks turning into a defeat for the whole of Calabria soon”.

