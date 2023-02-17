“Not only the entry margin will be widened but also the bottleneck of specializations. But let’s keep in mind that the new members will be doctors in 7-8 years. And we must also think from a market perspective”. Research will also be valorised to encourage the return of researchers who have moved abroad: “We must be able to offer a welcoming country”. Thus the university minister at the inauguration ceremony of the academic year in Catania.

Within the month of April it will be decided to expand the margin of admission to the faculties of Medicine. This was announced by the Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini at the inauguration ceremony of the academic year in Catania.

“Not only the entry margin will be widened – he said – but also the bottleneck of specializations. But let’s keep in mind that the new members will be doctors in 7-8 years. And we must also think from a market perspective”. The minister underlined that the training will in fact take into account new pathways and new specializations such as “biomedical engineering and robotics”.

As for university programming, Bernini said that efforts are being made to “stabilize the good things done with the Pnrr”. The focus is on the quality of the investments and the elimination of the “bureaucratic complexities that hinder the growth path”. Research will also be valorised to encourage the return of researchers who have moved abroad: “We must be able to offer a welcoming country system”, she concluded.

