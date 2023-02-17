Home Health Medicine. Bernini: “The margin of entry to the Faculties will be widened”
Health

Medicine. Bernini: “The margin of entry to the Faculties will be widened”

by admin
Medicine. Bernini: “The margin of entry to the Faculties will be widened”

“Not only the entry margin will be widened but also the bottleneck of specializations. But let’s keep in mind that the new members will be doctors in 7-8 years. And we must also think from a market perspective”. Research will also be valorised to encourage the return of researchers who have moved abroad: “We must be able to offer a welcoming country”. Thus the university minister at the inauguration ceremony of the academic year in Catania.

17 FEB

Within the month of April it will be decided to expand the margin of admission to the faculties of Medicine. This was announced by the Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini at the inauguration ceremony of the academic year in Catania.

“Not only the entry margin will be widened – he said – but also the bottleneck of specializations. But let’s keep in mind that the new members will be doctors in 7-8 years. And we must also think from a market perspective”. The minister underlined that the training will in fact take into account new pathways and new specializations such as “biomedical engineering and robotics”.

As for university programming, Bernini said that efforts are being made to “stabilize the good things done with the Pnrr”. The focus is on the quality of the investments and the elimination of the “bureaucratic complexities that hinder the growth path”. Research will also be valorised to encourage the return of researchers who have moved abroad: “We must be able to offer a welcoming country system”, she concluded.

See also  Few people buy it but this juice is important for health

February 17, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Government and Parliament

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

pains disappeared thanks to innovative care

Back pain for 13 years gone with innovative...

Delmastro to prosecutors: ‘No revelations, unclassified deed’ –...

Al via Fellowship Program e Community Award 2023

Breast cancer at 7 years old, girl undergoing...

I’m not well, myeloma left inoperable bone fractures

Breast cancer at 7 years old, girl undergoing...

What dye do you use for your hair?...

Avian flu: circulation salt in Italy, chicken farm...

they were alone in the house, the pistol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy