Medicine: blood vessels engineered to defeat cardiovascular disease

Home

Science

University of Melbourne researchers could revolutionize the world of healthcare with blood vessels created from scratch from natural tissue

Damaged blood vessels that can be repaired with a fast and revolutionary method. This utopia is becoming a reality thanks to the brilliant researchers of the University of Melbourne. The team created an innovative process for ‘engineering’ blood vessels using natural materials. These vessels could hold the key to preventing life-threatening ailments like heart attacks, strokes, and aneurysms. Blood vessels are essential to life, carrying oxygen and essential nutrients throughout the body and removing toxic waste products. But when they don’t work properly, they can lead to several serious problems. Currently, the options for repairing damaged pots are limited. Synthetic grafts can cause clots and blockages, making the situation even more critical. Using a combination of materials and manufacturing technologies, researchers have developed a method that allows the creation of blood vessels with complex geometries, similar to natural ones and made with human cells and tissues. These created vessels have the potential to treat cardiovascular disease and build an integrated blood supply for larger tissue creations. Associate Professor Daniel Heath explains that this new approach could lead to blood vessels that save lives quickly and cheaply, without the need for expensive equipment. This could be a lifesaver for patients who lack access to compatible donor vessels. The discovery by the University of Melbourne researchers could herald a new era for medicine, in which repairing blood vessels is no longer a dream, but an achievable reality. A future where heart problems could become an overcome challenge, thanks to the brilliance and innovation of these scientists.

Revolution in cancer diagnosis: AI predicts the origin of tumors for targeted treatments

The link between pain, depression and anxiety: body and mind influence each other

Holiday home rentals in Italy: record prices in tourist destinations

Mercury Avator 7.5e: Powerful electric propulsion system for marine navigation

Mars: New revelations from InSight on rotation and internal structure

Plastic in the microwave: release of microplastics in food

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

