Medicine Chest Tips: The Best Supplements For Your Health

Monheim am Rhein – Our health is our most important asset and we usually do a lot to maintain it. But do you sometimes feel like you’re missing something? That even though you eat healthily, there is still something you can do to improve your health and well-being?

You’re right, because some supplements just shouldn’t be missing from your medicine cabinet! Not only can they help you reduce stress or strengthen your immune system, they can also help you effectively with certain ailments. We’ll tell you which dietary supplements should find a permanent place with you for which complaints!

Don’t give stress a chance!

Do you often find it difficult to switch off or are you constantly tense? Dietary supplements can also help here by actively and sustainably supporting relaxation. In particular, these vitamins help effectively:

Magnesium (supports the nervous system and relaxes the muscles)

Vitamin C (fights free radicals, which are increasingly released during stress)

Vitamin B6 and B12 (help produce serotonin, strengthen nerves and help regulate mood)

Adaptogens such as ashwagandha, ginseng or rhodiola rosea also help you to relax better and successfully cope with stress. Due to their effects, these medicinal plants have been used in Ayurvedic medicine and traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. Our modern world has now rightly rediscovered them!

And if the stress gets too much and you often struggle with cold sores as a side effect, it is worth having lysine in the house. With sufficient intake, this can prevent an outbreak or accelerate healing.

Dietary supplement to strengthen the immune system

A well-functioning immune system is the basis for a healthy life and should therefore be strengthened with natural means. This can be achieved by regularly taking certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements. This includes:

Vitamin C (strengthens the cell walls of the immune cells)

Zinc (promotes the growth of important lymphocytes)

Selenium (supports the white blood cells in their fight against pathogens)

Vitamin A (increases antibody production)

Echinacea extract or elderberry syrup are also popular as dietary supplements to strengthen the immune system and offer natural protection. You might be able to get over your next cold pretty quickly!

Dietary supplements that especially help women

Women in particular can benefit from taking certain dietary supplements. The menstrual cycle, but also pregnancy, consumes a lot of energy and demands a lot from the body. Therefore, it is worth relying on some supplements, including:

Iron (to prevent anemia)

Folic acid (supports cell division and prevents birth defects)

Vitamins B6 and B12 (support hormone production)

Ginger extract is also recommended by many women because it helps reduce period cramps. Fenugreek, on the other hand, can support women during breastfeeding due to its high phytoestrogen content.

Do you suffer from bladder infections more often? This predominantly typical women’s problem can be tackled with D-Mannose, for example. The active ingredient binds bacteria that cause cystitis and can successfully fight it. Also as a preventive measure, nothing stands in the way of taking it.

Supplements for vegetarians and vegans

As a vegetarian or vegan, you should pay particular attention to your diet, because an unbalanced diet can easily lead to a lack of certain vitamins and minerals. Therefore, it is recommended that you supplement yourself with these dietary supplements:

Iron (helps oxygen supply to red blood cells)

Vitamin B12 (necessary for cell division and neurological processes)

Omega-3 fatty acids (important for nerve development and brain function)

Whether for prevention, to strengthen the immune system or to treat deficiency symptoms: there are many dietary supplements that can help us to lead a healthier life and that therefore deserve a place in our house pharmacy!