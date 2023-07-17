Medicine Degree in Ciudad Real Breaks Record with Highest Cut-Off Mark

Title: Medicine Degree in Ciudad Real Sets New Record with Cut-Off Mark of 13.46

Subtitle: Over 4,000 pre-registrations signify Medicine’s continued popularity at the Ciudad Real Faculty

Date: [current date]

The Medicine degree program at the Ciudad Real Faculty has achieved a new milestone, with the first admission cut-off mark being raised to an all-time high of 13.46. This record-breaking grade further solidifies Medicine as the program that commands the highest entrance requirement at the Ciudad Real Campus. However, it is expected that the cut-off mark will likely decrease in subsequent readmissions.

With over 4,000 students having pre-registered for Medicine, close to 2,000 of them selected it as their top choice. This significant number of pre-registrations highlights the prominence and importance of the Faculty of Medicine at Ciudad Real. Notably, the faculty produced a top-ranking graduate in the MIR exam, which undoubtedly contributed to its reputation as a leading institution.

Inmaculada Ballesteros, the dean of the faculty, emphasized that students who opt for Medicine have a strong sense of vocation and are determined to pursue these studies. This dedication is evident in pre-registrations across all Spanish faculties offering Medicine degrees. Consequently, a readmission process ensues, allowing students admitted at Ciudad Real and nearby universities to transfer enrollments between faculties.

In the previous academic year, the cut-off mark for Medicine decreased from 13.385 in the first admission to 13.192 in the fourth readmission. Just a small range of two tenths fared as the catalyst for numerous students withdrawing. In fact, there is a mere half-point difference between the first admitted student (13.995) and the cut-off mark (13.46), which happens to be the 81st student on the list.

This overflow of students applying for the limited available places leads to a situation where more students are authorized to enroll than the number of spots available. This phenomenon occurs not only in Medicine but also in Nursing, the second most competitive program with a cut-off grade of 11.811 in Ciudad Real. Similarly, the cut-off grade in Nursing is expected to decline during the final readmission process.

The Dean of Medicine stressed that health-related degrees are in high demand, including newer programs such as Psychology, Physics, and Mathematics, which are also offered at Ciudad Real. These degrees have garnered considerable interest, as evidenced by the 300 pre-registrations received last week.

Furthermore, the Faculty of Chemical Sciences introduced new degree programs that have seen significant interest. The Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, and Food Science and Technology programs have all received a higher number of pre-registrations than the available spots, except for Food Science and Technology, which is slightly more competitive.

The registration period for these programs remains open until July 19th, with up to four readmissions expected to take place before autumn. These processes will determine the final enrollment numbers for the various degree programs offered at the Ciudad Real Faculty.

