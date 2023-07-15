Medicine degree remains in high demand with highest cut-off mark at Albacete university campus

Title: High Demand for Medicine Degree Continues at Albacete University Campus

Subtitle: Albacete Faculty of Medicine sets highest cut-off mark for another year

The Medicine degree at Albacete university campus has once again established itself as the most sought-after program, with an impressive cut-off mark of 13,207. While this year’s entrance requirement is slightly lower than last year’s 13,373, which itself was already lower than the previous year’s 13,406, the program remains highly in demand among students. The University of Castilla-La Mancha has released the first admission cut-off marks, revealing the continued popularity of these studies. This year, first-year students have the advantage of 10 additional places, bringing the total availability for Medicine to 135.

However, despite Albacete’s reputation, it is the Faculty of Medicine in Ciudad Real that claims the highest minimum access grade. Just surpassing Albacete with a cut-off mark of 13,215 (lower than last year’s 13,385), Ciudad Real’s program offers fewer places, with a total of 81 for the upcoming September intake.

While health programs still dominate the Albacete campus in terms of cut-off grades, new sciences programs are gaining increased interest and demand. Among these new programs is the Mathematics degree, offered at the Ciudad Real campus, with a minimum entrance mark of 12,694. Another program with high demand is Physics, taught at the Toledo campus, with a cut-off grade of 12,283 this year. Additionally, the Aerospace Engineering program on the Toledo campus sets a minimum access grade of 12,038.

Ranking second on the Albacete campus, as it has done in recent years, is the Nursing degree, with a cut-off mark of 11.929, slightly lower than last year’s 12.21. Following closely, the new Psychology degree has garnered considerable interest, with the minimum access qualification set at 11.491 once all 50 available places have been filled. The Biotechnology program also experienced a minor drop, with a cut-off mark of 11.082 compared to last year’s 12.15. Furthermore, the cut-off grade for the Pharmacy program dropped to 10,879 this year. Notably, the double degree in Teacher in Primary Education and Teacher in Early Childhood Education received a minimum entry qualification of 11.2, while Criminology had a cut-off mark of 10,194.

The University of Castilla-La Mancha’s publication of the first admission cut-off marks demonstrates the ongoing popularity of Medicine and the rising interest in new science programs. As students compete to secure coveted spots, these high cut-off marks reflect the overall excellence and competitiveness of these programs at Albacete university campus and its affiliated campuses in Ciudad Real and Toledo.

