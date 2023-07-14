Medicine Degree Surpasses Cut-Off Mark in First Allocation of Access Places at University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Medicine Degree Exceeds the Cut-Off Mark in First Allocation of Access Places at ULPGC

The University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) has announced that the degree in Medicine has surpassed the cut-off mark of 13 in the first allocation of new access places for undergraduate degrees. Out of the 150 places available, the last person admitted obtained a grade of 13. This year, the number of places offered increased by 15.

Medicine is also the most popular degree, with 2,685 pre-registrations for the upcoming academic year. Over two-thirds of these registrations, 1,814 to be exact, are from students outside the Canary Islands. This influx of external applicants may lead to a decrease in the cut-off grade at ULPGC and other degrees.

In a surprising turn of events, Medicine has displaced the double degree in Translation and Interpretation: English-German and English-French as the degree with the highest grade requirement. In the provisional first list, the last place for the translation and interpretation degree was obtained by a student who scored 12,970 in the High School Assessment for University Access (EBAU).

Among the 45 degrees offered by ULPGC, healthcare careers continue to be the most demanding. After Medicine, Nursing requires a grade of 12,155 in Gran Canaria. The cut-off marks are even higher in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, at 11,869 and 11,700 respectively. Physiotherapy follows with a cut-off grade of 11,676, while Veterinary requires a grade of 11,582.

However, the two new degrees starting next year at ULPGC, Physics and Mathematics Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering, have placed above these healthcare degrees. Although both degrees initially opened enrollment for 50 students each, Physics and Mathematics Engineering became twice as popular, leading to a cut-off grade of 12,774. Biomedical Engineering, on the other hand, has a cut-off grade of 12,653.

The list of the top ten most demanding cut-off grades also includes Primary Education with a requirement of 10,020. Two double degrees, Business Administration and Management/Law, and Business Administration and Management/Tourism, both have cut-off scores of 11,106 and 11,334 respectively. Early Childhood Education and German English Translation and Interpretation closely follow with cut-off grades of 9,666 and 9,373 respectively.

Other degrees ranking in the range of 8 to 9 cut-off grades include Marine Sciences (8,940), English-French Translation and Interpretation (8,919), Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (8,317), and Social Education (8,109).

Degrees with cut-off grades above 5, indicating a higher level of accessibility, include non-face-to-face Primary Education (7,100), Social Work (7), Computer Engineering (6,882), and the double degree in English-German Translation and Interpretation/Tourism (6,650).

Out of the 45 bachelor’s degrees and double degrees offered by ULPGC, 23 have a cut-off mark of 5, indicating either a balance between demand and availability or a high number of registrations. Law, with 450 new students, leads the pack in terms of enrollments, along with degrees in History, Economy, and Architecture.

The ULPGC has announced that the second allocation of places will be published on July 25, with subsequent allocations on July 27 and 28. The list for individuals who took the EBAU in the extraordinary call will be published on September 6.

