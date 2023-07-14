Medicine Dominates as the Most Demanded Career at UMH with 894 Applications for 137 Places

Medicine Continues to be the Most Demanded Career at UMH

Elche, Spain – The Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche has once again witnessed a high demand for health-related qualifications, with Medicine being at the top of the list. This year, the UMH received a staggering 894 applications for the 137 available places in the Medicine program for the next academic year.

While this marks an increase of seven applications from the previous year, it is clear that the demand continues to far exceed the supply. In fact, when considering the waiting list for all available places, the UMH has received a total of 4,775 applications from students eager to study Medicine.

It is interesting to note that out of the 894 first-choice applications, 642 are from students outside the Valencian Community. This suggests that there is a greater interest in studying Medicine at the Sant Joan d’Alacant campus of the UMH from students outside the region.

Following Medicine, the next most demanded careers in the health field include Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Psychology. These are the only degrees that exceed two digits in the cut-off grade. Psychology, in particular, received 469 applications for 135 places, making it the second most demanded program at the UMH.

The UMH Medicine degree has also achieved the seventh-highest cut-off mark in the entire Valencian Community and is the most sought-after program among Alicante’s public universities. Out of the 894 applications, the majority are from women (660) compared to men (234). As a result, the final ratio of admitted students reflects this gender divide, with 104 women and 33 men securing the available places.

In terms of overall admission figures, the Miguel Hernández University has managed to fill 100% of the 2,427 places available in the first pre-registration phase, an increase of seven places from the previous year. When considering private centers affiliated with the UMH, such as the Mediterranean Institute of Protocol Studies and the Higher School of Commercial Management and Marketing, a total of 2,711 places have been awarded out of 2,747 offers.

Moving forward, there is a possibility of an extraordinary period of direct enrollment opening before the end of this month based on waiting list movements and admission consolidations.

Outside the health field, Public and Private Security, Mechanical Engineering, Business Management, and Law are among the degrees most in demand at the UMH. Conversely, degrees with lower interest include Food Science and Technology, Labor Relations and Human Resources, Environmental Sciences, and Communication and Public Relations.

It is worth noting that the most requested career at the UMH varies by gender, with women showing a preference for Psychology and Pharmacy, while men lean towards Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and Public and Private Security.

Newly admitted students can enroll from 4:00 p.m. this Friday until July 19 using the self-registration application on the UMH website.

Overall, the Miguel Hernández University continues to attract a significant number of applications across various fields, indicating its reputation as a leading institution in higher education.

