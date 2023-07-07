Home » Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 2,685 Applicants for 150 Spots
Health

Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 2,685 Applicants for 150 Spots

by admin
Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 2,685 Applicants for 150 Spots

Title: Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at ULPGC with Surge in Out-of-Area Students

Introduction:
The University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) is experiencing a surge in pre-registrations for the upcoming academic year, with Medicine emerging as the most sought-after degree program. Despite a decrease in overall pre-registrations compared to the previous year, there has been a notable increase in out-of-area students applying for coveted spots. ULPGC also anticipates the introduction of two new degree programs next year, which have garnered significant interest among prospective students.

Body:

1. Medicine Takes Center Stage:
Medicine remains the most popular choice among prospective students, with a staggering 2,685 pre-registrants vying for just 150 available places at ULPGC. This influx of applicants includes 1,814 students hailing from outside the Canary Islands, representing a small decrease from the previous year.

2. Demands Reflect Previous Trends:
The degrees in highest demand among pre-registered students echo the patterns seen in previous years. Following Medicine, the most sought-after degree programs are Nursing in Gran Canaria (1,062 pre-registrants), Veterinary Science (805), Primary Education (591), Physical Activity and Sport Sciences (581), Law (498), and Early Childhood Education (428). Of note, there is also a significant interest in the non-contact degree program of Primary Education, attracting 562 pre-registrations.

3. Excitement for New Programs:
ULPGC expresses enthusiasm about the forthcoming academic year, as it prepares to introduce two new degree programs. Physics and Mathematics Engineering has garnered 207 pre-registrations, including 45 applicants from outside the province of Las Palmas. Similarly, Biomedical Engineering has elicited interest from 192 students, with 66 of them coming from foreign backgrounds.

See also  Medicine, Nursing, and Veterinary Retain Top Spots as Most Difficult Degrees at University of Cordoba

4. Decrease in Pre-Registrations:
Despite the overall decrease in pre-registrations, ULPGC cites a decline of 526 applications for Medicine and Nursing degrees, which have historically been highly sought-after nationwide. The decline is attributed to an increase in available places for Medicine across all public universities in Spain, resulting from additional funding provided by the Ministry of Health. ULPGC rector Lluís Serra asserts that this surge in places encourages students from different autonomous communities to opt for universities near their place of residence.

Conclusion:
ULPGC is witnessing an overwhelming interest in the Medicine degree program, with a surge in out-of-area students seeking admission. Although there is an overall decrease in pre-registrations compared to the previous year, ULPGC remains optimistic, expecting an exciting academic year with the launch of two new degree programs. The university strives to meet the growing demand while providing aspiring students with diverse educational opportunities.

You may also like

Open day at the new Berlin office

Terra Amara advances on Sunday 9 July 2023

Lorella Cuccarini Reveals Her Beauty Secret: The Workout...

Stroke, two million neurons die every minute: because...

Lauterbach wants to ban smoking in cars in...

Exploring the Millennary Tradition of Judeo-Roman Cuisine: A...

Naloxone, what is the drug that would have...

The danger of ozone increases with the temperatures...

Zimmer Biomet Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

The Impact of Insomnia on Health and How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy