Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 2,685 Applicants for 150 Spots

Title: Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at ULPGC with Surge in Out-of-Area Students

Introduction:

The University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) is experiencing a surge in pre-registrations for the upcoming academic year, with Medicine emerging as the most sought-after degree program. Despite a decrease in overall pre-registrations compared to the previous year, there has been a notable increase in out-of-area students applying for coveted spots. ULPGC also anticipates the introduction of two new degree programs next year, which have garnered significant interest among prospective students.

Body:

1. Medicine Takes Center Stage:

Medicine remains the most popular choice among prospective students, with a staggering 2,685 pre-registrants vying for just 150 available places at ULPGC. This influx of applicants includes 1,814 students hailing from outside the Canary Islands, representing a small decrease from the previous year.

2. Demands Reflect Previous Trends:

The degrees in highest demand among pre-registered students echo the patterns seen in previous years. Following Medicine, the most sought-after degree programs are Nursing in Gran Canaria (1,062 pre-registrants), Veterinary Science (805), Primary Education (591), Physical Activity and Sport Sciences (581), Law (498), and Early Childhood Education (428). Of note, there is also a significant interest in the non-contact degree program of Primary Education, attracting 562 pre-registrations.

3. Excitement for New Programs:

ULPGC expresses enthusiasm about the forthcoming academic year, as it prepares to introduce two new degree programs. Physics and Mathematics Engineering has garnered 207 pre-registrations, including 45 applicants from outside the province of Las Palmas. Similarly, Biomedical Engineering has elicited interest from 192 students, with 66 of them coming from foreign backgrounds.

4. Decrease in Pre-Registrations:

Despite the overall decrease in pre-registrations, ULPGC cites a decline of 526 applications for Medicine and Nursing degrees, which have historically been highly sought-after nationwide. The decline is attributed to an increase in available places for Medicine across all public universities in Spain, resulting from additional funding provided by the Ministry of Health. ULPGC rector Lluís Serra asserts that this surge in places encourages students from different autonomous communities to opt for universities near their place of residence.

Conclusion:

ULPGC is witnessing an overwhelming interest in the Medicine degree program, with a surge in out-of-area students seeking admission. Although there is an overall decrease in pre-registrations compared to the previous year, ULPGC remains optimistic, expecting an exciting academic year with the launch of two new degree programs. The university strives to meet the growing demand while providing aspiring students with diverse educational opportunities.

