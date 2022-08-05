A new start for a department that wants to grow. Yesterday, in the presence of the director of the vast Area 4 Roberto Grinta, the health director of the Murri Elisa Draghi hospital and a representation of doctors and health workers, the blessing of the new premises of the medical department, directed by the head physician Stefano Angelici. The ceremony was officiated by the new hospital chaplain, Fr Andrea Patané, recently appointed. The rooms will be fully operational before the end of August, as Grinta explained: “These new 18 beds, where patients will be transferred from the next few days, are part of the reorganization program of the medical area and hospital stay that we are currently in. bringing forward and for this I thank all the health professionals of the medicine of Fermo and those of the medicine of Amandola for their collaboration. medicine, we will continue with the transfer of cardiology which will soon return to the premises it occupied in the period prior to the Covid emergency “. From the director Grinta also a greeting to the new chaplain: “Once again the Curia has shown great sensitivity towards the health of Fermo. I wish the new chaplain to continue to be a spiritual point of reference for the patients and their families, as done previously by Don Sebastiano Serafini. In this period, the anti Covid measures continue to impose a limitation on the entrances to visitors and require that patients remain in their wards, for this reason masses are not being celebrated, but the spiritual presence of the chaplain alongside the sick. is always guaranteed “.