Medicine Festival in Padua piazza delle Erbe is filled with young people

Medicine Festival in Padua piazza delle Erbe is filled with young people

Lots of music, joy and lightheartedness for the medicine party in Piazza delle Erbe. Hundreds of students met for a long aperitif.

A young woman, on the shoulders of a boy, sang the song of the group Canal A, the eternal challenger of Canal B (also on the football field) and those present followed her as a single chorus.

Surprise and contagious joy also for the Paduans in the square.

