For medicine there will therefore be 529 fewer than in the current academic year. There is also a slight decrease, albeit slightly, in the number of places for dentistry which will be 1,289 compared to 1,330 in 2022-2023. On the other hand, the veterinary sector goes against the trend with 1,082 places available compared to the 1,040 of the current year. We remind you that this year access will take place in two sessions in which it will be possible to take the test called TOLC (Test OnLine CISIA), with the possibility of selecting the best score for the purposes of the ranking. MEDICINE, DENTISTRY, VETERINARY

Fewer places for Medicine and Dentistry while those for Veterinary are growing. This is what emerges from the decrees of the Ministry of University and Research which provisionally define the places available for access to the single-cycle master’s degree course in medicine and surgery, the single-cycle master’s degree course in dentistry and dental prosthesis and the single-cycle master’s degree course in veterinary medicine. The decrees with the definitive places will be published later but for now the dish is crying. Let’s see the numbers.

As far as medicine is concerned, a total of 14,211 places will be made available, therefore 529 less than those of the academic year still in progress when they had been 14,740. Those for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad are also down, to 576 compared to 1,136 last year.

There will be 1,082 seats for veterinary medicine, a slight increase compared to 1,040 in the current academic year. Like last year, there are 59 places for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad.

Finally, for dentistry there will be 1,289 places available. Also in this case we find a lower number of places, albeit slightly, compared to the 1,330 in the 2022-2023 academic year. On the other hand, there are 95 places for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad, down from 119 last year.

The TOLC system starts this year for access. We remind you that this year the reform for access to the Faculty of Medicine and Veterinary medicine comes to life which, as decided by the previous Government, will no longer take place in a single session, but in two sessions in which it will be possible to carry out the test called TOLC (CISIA OnLine Test) and with the possibility of selecting the best score for the purposes of the ranking.

For the 2023/2024 academic year, the periods of the TOLC-MED (Medicine) and TOLC-VET (Veterinary) sessions, preparatory for admission to degree courses, are as follows:

– first period: from 13 to 22 April 2023;

– second period: from 15 to 25 July 2023.

