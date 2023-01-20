The mRna vaccine was yet another confirmation of how important drugs are for the treatment and therefore for human survival. Now, regardless of how you think about it, we would never have been able to fight Covid without the ability of pharmaceutical companies to provide us with the ‘weapons’ to fight it and relegate it dying in a corner. It seems that in 2023, after careful and long observation, as well as experimentation, the outposts of science intend to break through the lines of the unknown and armed with new mRna technologies aim straight at the heart of Alzheimer’s and Crispr therapies. But who is this Crispr? Intrigued, I asked a researcher friend who, looking at me in amazement, said, how come you don’t know?! Well, you know the work of a seamstress…in short it’s a sort of molecular scissors capable of cutting a target DNA that can be programmed to make changes to the genome of a cell. Unlike scientists with tousled hair, this friend of mine is bald like me…at least we have one thing in common! Now I’m not going to list the importance of the new mRna techniques to treat genital herpes, for example, but the future already on the starting tapes of 2023 will be full of surprising progress in pharmacological science that will certainly allow us to live better. I read from a note from the World Health Organization that the publication of a list of priority pathogens is imminent; in fact, a substantial number of scientists around the world will be examining evidence on more than 25 viral and bacterial families to identify pathogens that could potentially cause future epidemics. A drug that slows the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease will also likely be announced. Damn, in this immense ocean of hope I almost forgot the bad news: the doctors. Here, general practitioners are not prepared enough to walk hand in hand with science. Get ready because in Western cultures, specialization schools should align themselves with a single standard that can allow them to practice the profession regardless of their country of origin without prejudice. Subterfuges to acquire titles in compliant countries to operate in Europe, for example, should not be allowed if we want to rebalance the balance between the science of those who ‘invent’ mRna vaccines and those who inoculate them.

