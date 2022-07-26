Home Health Medicine, in Padua the position of a thousand candidates for specialization schools
A trainee to the test at the Fair

In pavilion 7 at the Fair the test for future professionals: dreams and doubts of young people. There are 47 specialization schools in Padua

Giulia Tasca

July 26, 2022

PADOVA. Almost a thousand aspiring doctors are measuring themselves today, Tuesday 26 July, in pavilion 7 of the Fair with the admission tests to the specialization schools.

Examination at the Fair (photo Fossella, Bianchi Agency)

The number of candidates is lower than in previous years because the ministry has asked all universities with the School of Medicine to provide a venue for the test.

There are 47 specialization schools in Padua.

In the videos, the stories of the dreams and aspirations of young people in facing a profession that has become particularly challenging in recent years due to Covid, the increase in bureaucracy and legal cases.

