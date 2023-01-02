From 2 January on Focus, Laura Pepe presents three special episodes on early medical knowledge Anthony de Felice



What links existed in ancient Rome (and not only) between medicine, religion, popular beliefs and herbal practice? Find out on Focus which offers prime time on Monday 2, 9 and 16 January “Potions, Spells, Medicines – Medicine in the Ancient World“a special in three episodes edited by the antiquarian Laura Pepe.

Laura, how did this particular journey come about?

«Medicine in the ancient world is a little investigated topic and has never been proposed to the public. And in a phase of exit from the pandemic I wanted to highlight how lucky we are. The disease was initially believed to be sent by God and consequently the first form of medicine is strongly religious».

A consideration that has changed over time.

«Already in antiquity medicine was beginning to be considered a much more effective science than traditional methods and therefore trust in it was growing. Not only. In one of the episodes I also explain that the ancient Romans followed a Mediterranean diet. As will be seen, the skeletons found in the excavations of Herculaneum, if they did not belong to slaves who had inadequate nutrition, were in good health conditions”.

Why does an ancient law expert like her deal with medicine?

«I began to deal with ancient medicine because I began to study the responsibility of the doctor in antiquity».

What if she hadn’t become an esteemed antiquarian?

«I would have loved to be a doctor, even if I have never decided which specialization to focus on».