TRENTO. There are four selections that the University of Trento concluded for university professors who will also cover the role of primary in Healthcare company. A fifth is on the way. After assignment a Bruno Giometto (neuroradiology) it’s at Carlo Cosimo Quattrocchi (radiology), the assignments for anesthesia and pathological anatomy are added. The first three are for full professor, the last for associate professor.

As for Anesthesia, the choice fell on James Bellani, a known name and an esteemed professional in the environment. Graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Milan-Bicocca, Bellani obtained the diploma of Specialization in Anesthesia and Intensive Care and the PhD in Biomedical Technologies at the same university. From 2003 to 2005 he was Research Fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, in Boston (USA).

Associate professor of anesthesiology at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Milano-Bicocca, in 2006 he received the Young Investigator Award from the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, for the research project “Imaging of Lung Inflammation during ALI/ ARDS”. The list of his publications is very long. Its H-index, an index that insiders consult because it quantifies the prolificity of an author and the impact of his publications as it is based both on the number of publications and on the number of citations received, is 48.

Higher, 54, is the h-index of Matthias Barbareschidirector of the Apss multi-zone – pathological anatomy operating unit since 2015, who has now won the university’s call for associate professor of pathological anatomy.

In recent weeks the results of the tender for Radiology had been published and the winner was the result Carlo Cosimo Quattrocchi which, the doctor had anticipated Pier Paolo Benetollo, will be called to lead the Rovereto department. On the other hand, the deadlines for the selection committee for the call for Internal Medicine expire in mid-February. The selection had already started in March 2022 and the commission was appointed in September of the same year. In December, a request was received to extend the deadlines for the conclusion of the works by the commission by two months.

Request accepted and now we are awaiting the results of the work that will lead to the appointment of the future chief physician of the medical department of S. Chiara (vacant post after the retirement of Dr. Walter Spagnolli), as well as professor of internal medicine at the Interdepartmental Center of Medical Sciences. Also working at the S. Chiara are three researchers from the medical university of Trento: the rheumatologist Alvise Bertiof the anesthetist resuscitator Silvia Rose e l’anatomopatologo John Bertalot.

The announcement of other tenders has already been agreed between the Company and the University: among these that of gastroenterology (the primary Giovanni de Pretis will retire shortly, ed), Nephrology and Neurosurgery (for both these specialties both the Giuliano Brunori that Silvio Sarubbo have university teaching qualifications), and then again Otorhinolaryngology, Maxillofacial, Proton Therapy, Geriatrics and Urology.

In this case the notices will be published in early spring and usually the procedures are concluded after 8-12 months. In time for when the fourth year students of the medical faculty will be called to attend Trentino hospitals for shifts of practical activity. Those in the second year have already started, but with activities more related to chronic diseases and the doctor-patient relationship.