Home Health Medicine, more places are arriving for courses in English
Health

Medicine, more places are arriving for courses in English

by admin
Medicine, more places are arriving for courses in English

In the next academic year, the places for the degree courses in Medicine in the 2023/2024 academic year will not decrease, but rather will be “increasing”.

After the first decree – published on Friday – with the allocation of provisional places for courses taught in Italian, a specific decree is also on the way for the places available in degree courses taught in English

, with numbers still growing compared to the previous year. This is what the Ministry of University and Research explains: “The decrees with the totals of the provisional numbers for the two academic years, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, are not comparable with each other”, the ministry said.

See also  Lapid in Brussels: "New start in relations between the EU and Israel"

You may also like

FederAnziani, 60,000 calls due to expectations in healthcare...

Territorial medicine. Snami declares the state of agitation:...

Dermatitis herpetiformis or celiac disease of the skin:...

the story of those who suffer from it...

How does our heart work?

Severe alopecia areata, applications for aid for the...

Bonduelle Italia srl ​​- Rich minestrone with frozen...

here’s what to do if you can’t do...

The secrets of a lasting couple, interview with...

first day of internship at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy