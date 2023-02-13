In the next academic year, the places for the degree courses in Medicine in the 2023/2024 academic year will not decrease, but rather will be “increasing”.



After the first decree – published on Friday – with the allocation of provisional places for courses taught in Italian, a specific decree is also on the way for the places available in degree courses taught in English



, with numbers still growing compared to the previous year. This is what the Ministry of University and Research explains: “The decrees with the totals of the provisional numbers for the two academic years, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, are not comparable with each other”, the ministry said.