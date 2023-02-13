In the next academic year, the places for the degree courses in Medicine in the 2023/2024 academic year will not decrease, but rather will be “increasing”.
After the first decree – published on Friday – with the allocation of provisional places for courses taught in Italian, a specific decree is also on the way for the places available in degree courses taught in English
, with numbers still growing compared to the previous year. This is what the Ministry of University and Research explains: “The decrees with the totals of the provisional numbers for the two academic years, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, are not comparable with each other”, the ministry said.
Medicine, more places are arriving for courses in English
In the next academic year, the places for the degree courses in Medicine in the 2023/2024 academic year will not decrease, but rather will be “increasing”.