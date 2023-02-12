They were brought to 14,787 places for Medicine: the test therefore remains limited, but the exam can be attempted four times and the screening will be on basic subjects of the course (biology, chemistry and physics, mathematics and reasoning), no more general knowledge questions. In addition, there is the opportunity to try your hand in the test also for children from the fourth year of secondary school. These are the innovations contained in the decrees signed by the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, on the procedures for assigning the provisional places available for enrollments in the single-cycle master’s degree course, for the academic year, 2023-2024, in Medicine and Surgery in Italian, Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics, and Veterinary Medicine.

“We are working for sustainable access to the degree course in medicine and surgery”, Minister Bernini said in recent days, explaining that the technical table (the study group wanted by the ministry) will evaluate the real need for doctors, “going beyond the cold numbers”.

The goal will be to disaggregate data on needs to actually understand how many doctors are needed and not just in hospitals. The Commission will have to give answers to the ministry by spring.

Of the nearly 15,000 places made available, 576 were reserved for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad.

Instead, they are in everything 1,384 places are provisionally available for master’s degree courses in Dentistry. Of these, 95 places are reserved for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad.

The decree then provides temporarily 1,082 places for veterinary medicine and 59 places for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad.

Admission to the single-cycle master’s degree courses in Medicine and Surgery, Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics and Veterinary Medicine for the next academic year will take place after passing the exam “Tolc“, the Cisia OnLine Test to be carried out online with strict remote controls so that the test is completely regular.

The test can be repeated several times. The first ‘window’ scheduled for 2023 is between 13 and 22 April; the second window is set between 15 and 25 July. Within these sessions, each university identifies the days and shifts for the tests.

“Once the tests have been taken, the application for inclusion in the relative ranking must be completed exclusively online through the platform created by Cineca. The application is active from 31 July 2023 and until 24 August 2023 “, explained by the Ministry.

When submitting the application for inclusion in the merit ranking, the candidate must also check the score proposed by the system as the best score obtained in the Tolc test and indicate, in order of preference, the universities for which he intends to apply. “The subsequent publication of the national ranking will take place on 5 September 2023”, indicates the decree.