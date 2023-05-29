Home » Medicine Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen died
Health

Medicine Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen died

by admin

The cancer researcher and medicine Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen is dead. He died on Sunday at the age of 87, as the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg announced on Monday evening. “With him we are losing an outstanding scientist who has made groundbreaking achievements in the field of tumor virology,” said Michael Baumann, Chairman and Scientific Director of the DKFZ. Zur Hausen headed the renowned research facility for 20 years.

Spiritual father of a vaccine against cervical cancer

The internationally known virologist was considered the spiritual father of a widely used vaccine against cervical cancer and other tumors, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Harald zur Hausen has opened up a whole new dimension in cancer prevention,” said Baumann.

Most recently, the scientist had been researching a possible connection between milk and beef consumption and the development of breast and colon cancer.

In 2008 he received the Nobel Prize in Medicine

Zur Hausen was born on March 11, 1936 in Gelsenkirchen. He studied medicine in Bonn, Hamburg and Düsseldorf. In the early 1980s, he provided evidence that certain sexually transmitted skin wart viruses – so-called human papilloma viruses (HPV) – can trigger cervical cancer.

In doing so, he created the conditions for the development of a vaccine that has been approved for the European market since 2006. Initially, there was great skepticism among colleagues, as zur Hausen once said.

In 1983 zur Hausen was appointed head of the DKFZ. Even after being awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008, his primary interest was the role of viral infections in the development of cancer. He came to the DKFZ into old age and researched pathogens that could be associated with the development of breast and colon cancer.

See also  "Little Tina's Wonderland" trial experience focuses on spells and melee combat experience. Is there anything wrong with the forbidden area of ​​fantasy skin? | 4Gamers

40 honorary doctorates

In the course of his research career, zur Hausen was honored with an impressive number of academic awards. He was the recipient of almost 40 honorary doctorates and numerous honorary professorships. The culmination of his scientific career came in 2008 when he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine. In 2009, zur Hausen received the large Federal Cross of Merit with Star of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic. In 2017, the city of Heidelberg made him an honorary citizen.

You may also like

IEG: Riminiwellness 2023 turns into a training ground...

Juve: salary manoeuvres, agreement found for plea deal...

Obesity: what makes metabolic syndrome so dangerous

Advance treatment provisions: for ALS patients they are...

Mole cake with strawberries: recipe with guaranteed success

“No to crash diets. A little at the...

Changing relationship with migraine, mindfulness helps – Headache

Diet, the false allies from which it is...

In an emergency: emergency room or practice? /...

Mediterranean diet, an online test to find out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy