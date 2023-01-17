news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, 17 JAN – ‘Arterial Hypertension and Medicine of Complexity’ is the theme of the eleventh multidisciplinary theoretical and practical training conference on hypertensive disease scheduled for Friday 20 and Saturday 21 January at the Nicolaus Hotel in Bari. “Complex patients multipathological – reads a note – are the new patients to the attention of the health system because their management is among the major challenges of the health care of the future”. “The doctor of complexity, a new figure trained through specific training courses, is the modern healthcare professional – they specify – capable of identifying treatment strategies and organizing ad hoc healthcare pathways to manage chronicity”. An expert in ‘Medicine of Complexity’, it is highlighted, means having acquired “the skills necessary to carry out one’s own activity according to integrated therapeutic diagnostic procedures, to address in a global way, in the same patient, clinical, psychological and social conditions which interacting with each other , produce complicated situations of illness”.



The objectives of the workshop will be to train and update “on cardiovascular risk management strategies and on the decision-making process to be adopted according to the individual risk profile, with particular interest in primary care and the integrated and interdisciplinary management of these patients”.



The conference is chaired and organized by Dr. Vito Vulpis (Uosd Internal Emergency Medicine, Policlinico di Bari), assisted by a scientific committee, under the aegis, among others, of the Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension (Siia), the Italian interdisciplinary Society for primary care (Siicp) and by the Polyclinic of Bari. (ANSA).

