“He taught me to attack life, and to become stronger”. With this message and with a donation destined to the OU of General Medicine of the Oglio Po Hospital, a former patient thanked the team of the ward and its director Giorgio Ragni.

The man – who prefers to remain anonymous – defeated the disease and decided to thank those who took care of him by donating the proceeds of the motorcycle rally “Two roaring wheels for the Oglio Po Hospital”, organized by the Mx Breda group, to the department. of Breda Cisoni (fraction of the municipality of Sabbioneta).

The director of the Internal Medicine UO Giorgio Ragni recalls how “from the first days of hospitalization, the patient had entered the hearts of doctors and health workers due to his young age, the freshness of his smile and his kindness. Communicating the diagnosis to him was not easy, as was trying to maintain the necessary clarity of thought in these circumstances. Throughout the treatment process, we shared with him moments of anguish and despair – inevitable in such situations – trying to infuse him with strength, hope and determination ”.





After the illness, the former patient expressed the desire to return to Oglio Po – this time on a motorcycle – to personally thank the team with a donation and the promise to renew the initiative again next year. “The gratitude – comments Ragni – received compensates for the daily fatigue and difficulties we encounter in exercising our profession”.

[email protected]





© All rights reserved