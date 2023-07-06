Medicine Remains the Degree with the Highest Cut-off Mark for Admission at University of Córdoba for Academic Year 2023-2024

Title: Medicine Remains the Most Competitive Degree at the University of Córdoba for the 2023-2024 Academic Year

Subtitle: Nursing, Vet, Biochemistry, and Biotechnology Also Rank Among the Top Five

One more year, the degree of Medicine repeats as the degree with the highest cut-off mark for admission for the next academic year 2023-2024 at the University of Córdoba. And it is that, to study this degree at the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, you need to have, at least, a grade from 13,322.

The Andalusian Single District has published this Thursday the cut-off notes for the 2023-2024 academic year after holding the entrance exams to the University, and Medicine continues to lead this first position, in which it has remained uninterrupted for more than a decade.

In second position, the degree of Nursing with a score of 12,720 follows, while in third place appears the degree of Vet with a note of 12,485. Biochemistry takes the fourth spot with a cut-off grade of 12,344, while Biotechnology closes the top five with a score of 12,317.

These are the five degrees at the University of Córdoba with the highest cut-off mark in this first award of positions and are also the ones that have the most demand each year. However, there are many more degrees that require a grade above 12 in the entrance exams, both from the scientific and health branch, as well as from the humanities.

For example, Physiotherapy requires a minimum grade of 12,382, while to access the degree of Physical Education, a minimum grade of 12,290 is necessary. Some degrees that fall below the 12 mark include the double degree of History and Art History with 11,713, English Translation and Interpretation plus Hispanic Philology with 11,615, English Translation and Interpretation plus English Studies with 11,396, and Primary Education (bilingual itinerary) plus English Studies with a grade of 11,132.

Enrollment and reservation deadlines:

Starting this Thursday, July 7, until next Tuesday the 11th, the registration period will remain open for reservation and confirmation on waiting lists for the places offered in the different degrees of the public universities of Andalusia for the next academic year.

Depending on the situation of each applicant, the computer system of the Andalusian Single District indicates the different recommended or mandatory steps that must be taken in the admission procedure. For example, in the case of students admitted in first preference, they must enroll in the corresponding university since they have achieved the desired position.

Those who are admitted in the second or successive option will have to formalize the reservation of the place in which they have been admitted and confirm their desire to remain on the waiting lists of the most preferred applications to obtain a place that best suits their initial choice.

These people can also choose to enroll in the assigned degree, but in this case, the Andalusian Single District will understand that they renounce their initial requests, so they are definitively enrolled in the degree in question without continuing to participate in the procedure.

In the case of students who are on the waiting list for all their applications, they must confirm their desire to remain on them with the aim of obtaining a place if possible in the next award.

