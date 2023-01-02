Previously i was missing places in specialty schools; now there are, in some cases they are doubled, but there is a shortage of young doctors who choose some of them: in Friuli Venezia Giulia since 2018 “scholarships for general practitioners have increased from 20 to 40 and not all of them are used”, updates the vice president of the Region and councilor for health Riccardo Riccardi; at the University of Udine out of 18 places available for Emergency medicine there have been 2 registrations. It doesn’t get much better in Internal Medicine: out of 8 positions 4 were occupied. Per Geriatrics 4 registrations out of 6 places, for Radiology 10 scholarships and 7 matriculations. She didn’t sell out either General surgery: 4 vacancies out of 14.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Another story for ophthalmology, neurology, orthopedics, obstetrics, gynecology, paediatrics, heart surgery: sold out

“In the short term we will have to face a period of suffering”, sums up Vice President Riccardi, and the Region does not have the skills to act on the critical junctions that give rise to the situation: “Frontier medicines ask to have a life: structured growth paths, consistent pay policies, sustainable working conditions. All knots that the Regions unanimously asked the Government and Parliament to address already in the last legislature and which I hope will be addressed in this one».

Medicine, how to choose the specialization

A reading that is reflected in the analysis of the president of the Medical Association of Udine, Louis Tiberius. He concludes that “in crisis situations the best solutions can be found and we are available to the legislator to provide all the elements useful for developing concerted strategies”, but the observation of the contingent does not discount reality. “The significant increase in scholarships in relation to the number of graduates in Medicine has created a highway for those who need to specialize: if they can choose, they legitimately opt for the path that has better conditions and opportunities”. And others remain deserted or almost. «Has she ever spent a few hours observing work in the emergency room or in a family doctor’s surgery, she asks the reporter who questions her about the lack of inclination of young people for some specialties -. The operating conditions are becoming such that there is no more life and the risk of burnout is increasingly high».

Healthcare, 2023 will be the black year: in Friuli Venezia Giulia 55 thousand patients without a doctor

Doctors on the brink of collapse

A recent survey among Italian doctors «revealed that 35% in the 35-45 age group would like to go to pension» says Tiberius. «The system holds up due to a general sense of self-denial, but we are on the verge of collapse. By 2030, for example, half of the general practitioners in the region, around 450, will retire and the turnover will not be sufficient”. Like the Regions, the Medical Association has also launched its cry of alarm in Rome: “General medicine must have the best tools to do its job, now more bureaucratic than clinical”, lists Tiberius.

Some specialties need to be made attractive, not only economically, but in terms of working conditions

Salary of doctors

For the critical issues «in the short term we will have to invent solutions, for example with a different attribution of responsibilities – explains Riccardi -: taking away the burden of paperwork from the doctor so that he can concentrate on the patient. The use of technology can give his contribution ». But it is on the structural elements that Rome is expected: «In Italy a doctor starts working at the age of 30, in other countries at 20; the pension system brings professionals out of the public sector who go to work in the private sector the next day, he points out -. There pay, then, it is an important aspect: it cannot be thought that professionals who do not have the possibility of doing private practice, such as the doctors of the PS, are paid on a par with those who can practice it. The workplace, for example the mountain, must also be considered». To underline the limits of action of the Region, Riccardi recalls that “paid policies are linked to the ancillary Fund which is in a State law, which does not allow us, even if we find the resources, to be able to incentivize nurses and doctors”. Last but not least, there is «another unfinished reform, which is not within the competence of the Regions: the relationship between public health and general medicine. Public health concludes Riccardi – it must have the possibility, as it did not have in the pandemic, of being able to ask general medicine to do what is in the interest of the public system, without having to negotiate union agreements ».