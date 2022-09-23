TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: at what time do the scores come out –

Tomorrow is a big day for all the candidates who attended the medical test 2022: in fact, there will be publication for each candidate of the paper, of the score and of the personal data form in the reserved area on Universitaly.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: WHEN THE SCORES COME OUT



The scores will be uploaded to Universitaly il September 23, the MUR has not set a time for the publication but we can tell you that last year they were loaded early in the morning. Our advice is therefore to connect to your reserved area as soon as you can and check your score. Here you will also find your personal data sheet and your paper.

Once you find out your score you can compare it with the minimum expected to enter medicine this year, bearing in mind that it is only a theoretical minimum score, which does not take into account the preferences expressed by the candidates. For the actual minimum score we have to wait for the publication of the rankingthat will be released on September 29th.

