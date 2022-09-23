Home Health Medicine test 2022: at what time do the scores come out
Health

Medicine test 2022: at what time do the scores come out

by admin
Medicine test 2022: at what time do the scores come out

TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: at what time do the scores come out –
Source: getty-images

Tomorrow is a big day for all the candidates who attended the medical test 2022: in fact, there will be publication for each candidate of the paper, of the score and of the personal data form in the reserved area on Universitaly.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: WHEN THE SCORES COME OUT

The scores will be uploaded to Universitaly il September 23, the MUR has not set a time for the publication but we can tell you that last year they were loaded early in the morning. Our advice is therefore to connect to your reserved area as soon as you can and check your score. Here you will also find your personal data sheet and your paper.

Once you find out your score you can compare it with the minimum expected to enter medicine this year, bearing in mind that it is only a theoretical minimum score, which does not take into account the preferences expressed by the candidates. For the actual minimum score we have to wait for the publication of the rankingthat will be released on September 29th.

See also  Winter has arrived? Go out and train: here are the proposals

You may also like

SLA: discovered the first cure in the City...

Medicine test 2022, online scores: where to find...

A virus similar to Covid but resistant to...

Long Covid, the neurological consequences affect women more

The doctor who discovered the cure for ALS:...

Simona Ventura, the enormous tragedy: “I risk a...

Covid: 60 deaths, 22,527 positive. Rate at 13.6%...

Correct diet for not gaining weight? Here are...

Food supplement recalled for unexpected effervescence

Beatrice Valli has a vestibular deficit: that’s what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy