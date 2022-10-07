Home Health Medicine test 2022: at what time does the first scrolling of the ranking come out
Health

Medicine test 2022: at what time does the first scrolling of the ranking come out

by admin
Medicine test 2022: at what time does the first scrolling of the ranking come out

TEST MEDICINE 2022

What time does the first scrolling of the medical test rankings come out –
Source: getty-images

After the publication of the ranking of the medical test 2022 the aspiring students are waiting for the first scroll which is scheduled for tomorrow 7 October and which will record, as every year, the highest number of new assignments (over 360 last year).

MEDICINE TEST RANKING 2022

The first scrolling of the ranking of medical test 2022 it will probably be released within the early hours of the morning of 7 October, always in the area reserved for each student on Universitaly. Subsequently, the experts’ forecasts for the second scrolling and the analysis of the first will arrive on time, with the minimum score to enter updated.

The aspiring doctors who do not fall into one of their preferences, next year will have two possibilities to try again thanks to the test reform: in fact, the paper test disappears, which is replaced by two TOLC-MEDs that will take place in April and July.

News on the entrance test to medicine:

See also  Asleep fingers, muscle weakness and poor appetite are symptoms that could indicate a lack of this essential mineral

You may also like

sandwiches of a well-known brand withdrawn from supermarkets....

Gian Piero Ventrone died of fulminant leukemia: how...

Contaminated pasta withdrawn from supermarkets: the batches reported

Beware of foods that contain “empty calories”: what...

Who is Svante Pääbo, the father of paleogenomics...

seminar at the Sevel of Atessa

Dengue: symptoms, what it is and treatment of...

Covid Lombardia, 9,124 cases: positivity rate of 22.5...

Wine and health, let’s stop once and for...

A few drops will be enough when you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy