TEST MEDICINE 2022

What time does the first scrolling of the medical test rankings come out –

After the publication of the ranking of the medical test 2022 the aspiring students are waiting for the first scroll which is scheduled for tomorrow 7 October and which will record, as every year, the highest number of new assignments (over 360 last year).

One more tip

MEDICINE TEST RANKING 2022



The first scrolling of the ranking of medical test 2022 it will probably be released within the early hours of the morning of 7 October, always in the area reserved for each student on Universitaly. Subsequently, the experts’ forecasts for the second scrolling and the analysis of the first will arrive on time, with the minimum score to enter updated.

The aspiring doctors who do not fall into one of their preferences, next year will have two possibilities to try again thanks to the test reform: in fact, the paper test disappears, which is replaced by two TOLC-MEDs that will take place in April and July.

