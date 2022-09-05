It is time for admission tests for all aspiring Italian doctors. Tomorrow, 6 September, starting at 1 pm, the tests to be admitted to the Faculties of Medicine and Surgery will take place. The time available to complete the test will be 100 minutes. Candidates will try to solve 60 questions, each with five answer options of which only one will be correct. The exam subjects are general culture, reading, logic, chemistry, biology, mathematics and physics. The places available this year are 14,740, 720 more than in 2021. According to the estimates of the Ministry of University and Research, those enrolled in the test would be just over 65 thousand.

The results and the ranking

Starting from 14 September it will be possible to consult the scores, in an anonymous version, on the website www.universitaly.it. The single tests will be viewable starting from 23 September. For the single nominative national ranking, it will be necessary to wait until 29 September. There are three different positions in the ranking: assigned seats, reserved seats and waiting seats. The assignments refer to those who manage to obtain a place in the university on the first try that they indicated as the first choice when registering for the test. On the other hand, those booked are candidates who have entered one of the faculties indicated in the preferences. On the other hand, waiting students are those who, despite not having obtained any available place in the chosen universities, have achieved a score that could allow them to be admitted in case of scrolling of the ranking. Those who are accepted or booked have four days to enroll, otherwise they lose their place in the ranking. The first scrolling is scheduled for next 7 October.