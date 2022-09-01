from University editorial staff

And from 2023 there will no longer be a competition with 60,000 members, but a selection process that begins in the fourth year of high school with self-assessment tests and repeatable exams.

This will be the last competition to enter Medicine on 6 September. In fact, from 2023 the selection system for aspiring doctors has changed. But already this year the quizzone from 60 questions in 100 minutes will have some important news. After the gaffes of recent years with bizarre questions of general knowledge, this part of the test will be largely replaced by quiz of logical reasoning and numerical reasoningwhich will be followed by a second disciplinary part with questions on physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics, which instead follows the selection of previous years.

How the exam takes place The places available for the 2022 freshmen will be 14,740, about seven hundred more than last year, the test takers are, as always, about 60 thousand. They will have to undergo a face-to-face and paper test. The questions are divided as follows: 23 multiple choice questions in biology, 15 in chemistry, 13 in mathematics and physics, 4 in reading skills and 5 in logical reasoning.

The 2023 exam: all the news From next year, however, everything changes. The minister of the University Cristina Messa told this in recent months: It will no longer be a quiz, but a real path, which can begin as early as the fourth year of high school, with free online courses prepared by universities and self-assessment tests. And the test can be repeated several times in order to then use the best score: each university will communicate the dates on which students can take the test on the computer at their premises, then they will have to enter the application for admission into the system and the ranking will be made. Each candidate makes his own path that leads him to take a Tolc exam, it will be called Tolc-Medicine.