from School drafting

It will be the last competition, from 2023 we change. Sixty questions in one hundred minutes and by the middle of the month it will be known who entered. One in four passes, 15 thousand out of 65 thousand candidates

Appointment Tuesday 6 September at 1pm: the last medicine competition for access to the faculty takes place in universities throughout Italy. There are nearly 15,000 seats (14,740) for 65,378,000 candidates. One in four will pass. The test – sixty multiple choice questions (5 answer options provided) – takes place in one hundred minutes. In the middle of the month the national ranking will be published and it will be known with which vote you have at least a chance to pass. The maximum mark is 90 points (1.5 points for each correct question).

What to know This is the last time there will be the competition, probably the last with the sheets of paper and in the presence. In fact, from 2023 the selection system for aspiring doctors has changed. But already this year the quizzone has some important news. After the gaffes of recent years with bizarre questions of general knowledge, this part of the test will be largely replaced by quiz of logical reasoning and numerical reasoningwhich will be followed by a second disciplinary part with questions of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics, which instead follows the selection of previous years. The questions are divided as follows: 23 multiple choice questions in biology, 15 in chemistry, 13 in mathematics and physics, 4 in reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies and 5 in logical reasoning. See also Hi-tech scams: how pirates steal millions from those who want to buy tokens

Lee knows From next year, however, everything changes. The minister of the University Cristina Messa told this in recent months: It will no longer be a quiz, but a real journey, and it can already begin. in the fourth year of high school, with free online courses prepared by universities and self-assessment tests. And the test can be repeated several times in order to then use the best score: each university will communicate the dates on which students can take the test on the computer at their premises, then they will have to enter the admission application into the system and the ranking will be made. . Each candidate makes his own path that leads him to take a Tolc exam, it will be called Tolc-Medicine.