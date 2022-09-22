Home Health Medicine Test 2022, what to know about the results of 23 September
Health

Medicine Test 2022, what to know about the results of 23 September

by admin
Medicine Test 2022, what to know about the results of 23 September
news=””>

With the Medicine 2022 test now behind us the expectation is growing for all aspiring doctors that day 23 September 2022 will finally be able to view their proof.

But where will the proof be seen, when will the national ranking come out and how will it work? Let’s go and see it together.

What are the dates to keep an eye on?

Last 6 September throughout the national territory thousands of young people have tried to win a place in the medical school but, for the aspiring freshmen it is not over yet and, in particular, there are two dates to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, there is that of September 23, 2022, the day in which everyone will be able to log in to their reserved area within the Universitaly portal to view their Medicine test. Then that of September 29, 2022 when the publication of the nominative national ranking will take place where the scores associated with the name and surname of the candidates will be made public.

How will the national ranking work?

Within the national ranking that will be published on 29 September, the situation of each candidate will be described by four entries:

  • assigned: the score made by the candidate is sufficient for enrollment in the University listed as first choice. In this case, the enrollment procedure must be completed within four working days, otherwise the job will be lost;

  • booked up: the score made by the candidate is sufficient for matriculation which, however, cannot come to the University selected as the first choice. In this case, you can also decide to wait for subsequent scrolling in order to aspire to a place in the other selected locations or to enroll;

  • waiting: it will not be possible to proceed with enrollment because the score is not sufficient to immediately win a place but with the scrolling something could free;

  • End places: here too what was said for the previous wording applies but the only difference is that in this case it is less likely to be able to get a place.
See also  Candiolo, the cancer institute turns 35

Il October 7, 2022 then the Ministry of Education will publish the first scrolling of the ranking by releasing some places left empty by other candidates who have not proceeded with enrollment. To re-enter the scrolling, however, it is necessary to confirm the interest in the latter within the reserved area on Universitaly.

Paolo Di Falco

You may also like

Covid, cases on the rise but it is...

Covid, infections start to grow again: + 10%...

High blood pressure and blood sugar, the food...

The sweeteners? Among other things, they alter the...

The new recommendations for proper nutrition

Influenza, GPs: “Vaccines available from mid-October”

Covid, the mask with the sensor that detects...

The bar of the Bonci Theater reopens, refreshment...

Gender medicine, Anna Maria Moretti is the first...

The most frightening brain diseases (and others): these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy