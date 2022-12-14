TEST MEDICINE 2023

Medicine test 2023: how to register for the Tolc Med —

As you know, this year we will go from traditional medicine test 2023 at TOLC Med, admission test which will be carried out in person at the PC at the location chosen by the candidate when registering for the test. The tests will be delivered through the CISIA IT platform, in special stations set up by the universities.

TOLC MED 2023: HOW TO ENROLL



To register for the 2023 medicine test, candidates who intend to take the TOLC-MED and the TOLC-VET must register at

portal There is and book the test by choosing the type of TOLC, the venue and the date of the test from among those available. It is allowed to take the TOLC-MED and the TOLC-VET in any university location that provides the test, even if different from the one in which the participant subsequently intends to enrol.

MEDICINE TEST 2023: REGISTRATION



The tests can also be taken in universities where the degree course is not active. The opening of registrations, as indicated on the CISIA website, is set for January 17th. To register for the test you must:

go to your university portal and read the call for admission to the degree programme: you will find information on the type of TOLC to be taken and when to book it; consult the TOLC dates available at the time of booking; register, access the CISIA TEST reserved area and follow the instructions to complete the booking.

