Home Health Medicine test 2023: how to register for the TOLC MED
Health

Medicine test 2023: how to register for the TOLC MED

by admin
Medicine test 2023: how to register for the TOLC MED

TEST MEDICINE 2023

Medicine test 2023: how to register for the Tolc Med —
Source: getty-images

As you know, this year we will go from traditional medicine test 2023 at TOLC Med, admission test which will be carried out in person at the PC at the location chosen by the candidate when registering for the test. The tests will be delivered through the CISIA IT platform, in special stations set up by the universities.

TOLC MED 2023: HOW TO ENROLL

To register for the 2023 medicine test, candidates who intend to take the TOLC-MED and the TOLC-VET must register at
portal There is and book the test by choosing the type of TOLC, the venue and the date of the test from among those available. It is allowed to take the TOLC-MED and the TOLC-VET in any university location that provides the test, even if different from the one in which the participant subsequently intends to enrol.

MEDICINE TEST 2023: REGISTRATION

The tests can also be taken in universities where the degree course is not active. The opening of registrations, as indicated on the CISIA website, is set for January 17th. To register for the test you must:

  1. go to your university portal and read the call for admission to the degree programme: you will find information on the type of TOLC to be taken and when to book it;
  2. consult the TOLC dates available at the time of booking;
  3. register, access the CISIA TEST reserved area and follow the instructions to complete the booking.

Read also:

See also  Horizon Forbidden West is spectacular. Open worlds are not all the same

You may also like

Outpatient specialists, “invisible among the invisible”

Covid, not just doctors: the administrative mini-extension

Doctor McCoy’s tricorder is reality: OPPO OHealth H1...

About 2,000 unobtainable medicines, the alarm of pharmacists

Exercise and meditation do not improve cognitive function...

Children’s flu in Emilia Romagna: hospitalizations doubled –...

it is the first in Italy

What diet to follow in menopause to avoid...

the virus brought by fans returning from Qatar

Covid, the new WHO data: the virus has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy