from Laura Martellini

For the rector Antonella Polimeni, «the quality of training cannot be separated from the educational capacity. From next year, the i mode will be used Tolc»

Thousands lined up, in Rome and Lazio. Then the test at Sapienza, divided into classrooms for about 50 people, most with air conditioning, but there were complaints from those who were destined for particularly hot classrooms. A young woman fell ill and was rescued by an ambulance. The tests to access the Faculty of Medicine of La Sapienza took place this morning. There were 4,191 registered to answer the questions, divided between Rome (3,396), Rieti (190) and Latina (605). On the other hand, 6,737 students expressed a preference for enrolling in the first Roman university who will, however, take the exam in the faculties of their own regions.. There are 1,156 provisional places available for the master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery, plus 79 for dentistry and dental prostheses. On the other hand, there are 79 places for non-EU citizens residing in Italy.

«Being a doctor is a fundamental job. It is done to help others. It has been my dream and I have been studying for more than a year to make it come true »explained Marco, a student from Rome, fresh from maturity. For Sara “with Covid we have seen how necessary doctors are”. «In Medicine there is a natural selection already in the first year. We must do as in France. The test and the closed number must be eliminated. Everyone must have the opportunity to prove themselves “objected Fabiana entering the classroom. An “anti bad luck” flash mob was staged before the tests by Consulcesi, to raise awareness of the need to review the selection process for future doctors. “Get into medicine because it’s right!”, The sit-in slogan, imprinted on t-shirts and other superstitious gadgets. “We find it unacceptable that it is luck that determines the fate of these young students e, consequently, of our precious National Health Service »observed Massimo Tortorella president of Consulcesi. “We know that there will be reform from next year, but at the moment on our portal numerochiuso.info, candidates continue to ask us for support. They tell us that they are confused, that they have no guarantees on what will happen ». See also Osteoporosis: This is the best food to prevent it if you eat 10 a day

The Union of university students is also in turmoil: «Once again, in all Italian universities against the limited number and to guarantee the necessary support for all students. We are at La Sapienza for a garrison aimed at underlining the illegitimacy of the closed number, the fallacy of the access test tool and proposing our vision and our model for overcoming the national programmed numbers ». There are about 65,300 students, compared to about 16,000 seats, once again engaged this year «in a real competition. Despite the slight changes made to the test structure, the limited number remains: a clear sign of how much investments in education and universities and research are only election promises and commercial phrases ».

The selection mode should change next year with the introduction of Tolc (a quiz, divided into sections by subject, questions with five alternative answers and a limited time to answer, ed) explained the director of Sapienza, Antonella Polimeni. Who specified: «It is a theme that has dragged on over the years. I prefer to define it as programmed access, according to the training capacity of the structures. The quality of training cannot be separated from laboratories, clinics or obviously the classrooms. The number that the ministry schedules each year is a function of educational capacity. This year the ratio between candidates and available places will be 1 to 4, improving. But we cannot ignore the requirements of the venues that must host the courses ».

In favor of the abolition of the limited number, the voice of the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of San Martino in Genoa, Matteo Bas, also raises



septa: «I believe that over 14 thousand places are still few because it is not certain that all will complete their studies. Many will stop on the road, others will take more than six years. And the need is higher than what the final numbers will be ». «The current way of doing the tests is anachronistic and wrong – she explained – because it is as if to go to swimming school you should already know how to swim. We should move towards different systems, in France there is a barrier to the first year, if you do not pass the exams you cannot enroll in the second. In Germany, more weight is given to the grade taken at high school, and to the type of course taken. I hope it will be the last year with a limited number with quizzes without any sense and which do not reward merit ». See also Bentley's mentoring program kicks off on 8 March

If you want to stay updated on the news of Rome, subscribe for free to the newsletter “The seven hills of Rome” by Giuseppe Di Piazza. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. That’s enough

click here.