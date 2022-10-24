Marco Tortorella, Consulcesi lawyer: “Giving students the opportunity to repeat the entrance test to the faculty of Medina is not a real reform. The access system is always the same and does not reward the deserving ones. The appeal will continue to remain a concrete possibility for all aspiring doctors unjustly excluded ”.

While the San Raffaele University of Milan has recently announced the opening date for enrollment in the admission tests to Medicine, scheduled for next 25 October, inaugurating the “double test” formula introduced by the reform, the experts continue to remain skeptical. Consulcesi experts, who have been offering for years assistance to aspiring doctorsthey are not convinced that the new rules for admission to Medicine courses, contained in the decree published by the Ministry of the University last September 28, are actually able to overcome the current limits of the Closed Number system.

The lawyer explained why Marco TortorellaConsulcesi lawyer, in a webinar entitled “Medicine test and what happens now?”Which in just over a week has doubled its views, passing from 10 thousand to about 20 thousand. “It is not a real reform”, explains Tortorella. “The test access system is always the same. The possibilities have only doubled – she adds – allowing students to start doing it in the fourth year of high school ”. Students will therefore be selected, as has been the case for many years, based on who performs the best test. “In short, the Closed Number remains and the usual tests remain”, highlights the lawyer. “So it doesn’t guarantee the entry of the most deserving, but it always remains a rigid and defective system,” he adds.

The Consulcesi lawyers are currently involved in evaluating the numerous reports, many of which will become the subject of appeals to the administrative authority. “Something we are now used to and which I believe this reform will not change”, Tortorella underlines.

Over the past 20 years, the tool of the recourse to administrative justice allowed tens of thousands of students, excluding the selection tests at the Faculty of Medicine, to enroll, to study, to take exams and finally to graduate. “The ordinances of the Council of State that have followed one another over the years in favor of applicants further confirm that this system is unsuitable for selecting the most deserving”, says Tortorella. “Already in 2018-2019 the Council of State even considered inadequate the use of the accommodation capacity of the universities, that is, how many students they can accommodate in their faculties, as the only parameter for establishing the places available in the various medical faculties. On that occasion – he continues – the Council of State highlighted the need to consider national needs in the choice of the number of places, which we know to be much higher than how many students are given the opportunity to enter the Faculty of Medicine ”.

A real reform, according to the Consulcesi lawyer, is the one in which the Closed Number is definitively abolished. “In my opinion, free or semi-free access should be guaranteed – underlines Tortorella – to the first year, structuring the academic path in order to move further the activities that require the use of few tools. To then proceed to a selection that is however even more natural. In this way it is possible to modulate the selection according to the actual capacity of the students and according to the needs of our health system “.

For this Consulcesi once again confirms its commitment alongside aspiring doctors to guarantee them the right to study and, consequently, the right to commit themselves to make their dreams come true.

