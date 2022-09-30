Marco, 19, is a student originally from the province of Verona, who completed the entrance test to Medicine without errors.

“I didn’t use the Alpha Tests, I preferred to study on my school books”, Marco told the Verona Arena newspaper

“I tried to do several simulations of the past years, because I think it is important to understand how the quizzes are formulated, but for the study I chose to base myself on the textbooks and on the preparation I was given at school”.

It’s still: “During the years of high school I became passionate about mathematics, physics, biology and other scientific subjects, so I decided to undertake this path in the biological-health field”.

Then he adds: “This summer, after finishing the state exam, I spent two weeks in England on a scholarship, and then I got back on my books to prepare for the entrance test to Medicine. There are some areas that I would like to deepen, such as Immunology, Neurology and Dietology, but I will see in the coming years which will be the most suitable address for me “.