It was already in the reform of the minister Maria Christina Massnow it is Anna Maria Bernini, with the change of government, to sign the decree sanctioning the announced revolution in access to Medicine: no longer a single test, in September of each year, but two windows in which to be able to take it. And here are the dates, the announcement of which was foreseen in the previous decree in November: from 13 to 22 April and from 15 to 25 July of 2023.