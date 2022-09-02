On Tuesday 6 September at 13.00, the entrance test for the single-cycle master’s degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics will be held at the Padua Fair, via Niccolò Tommaseo 59. This year in Padua there were 3119 participants (2131 women and 988 men) for the 428 places available (340 in Padua and 88 in Treviso). In the 2019 selection there were 3,056, in 2020 3,382 and in 2021 2,968 candidates (2048 women and 920 men) registered for 414 places (334 in Padua and 80 in Treviso). The test will last 100 minutes, during which candidates will face 60 multiple choice questions with a maximum score of 90 points. There will be five answer options and the candidate will have to identify only one, discarding the wrong conclusions, arbitrary or less probable, on the following topics: reading skills and knowledge acquired in studies (4 questions); logical reasoning and problems (5 questions); biology (23 questions); chemistry (15 questions); physics and mathematics (13 questions). Therefore, reshaped with respect to previous years, the new division of the selection test provides for 15% of the test for logical reasoning, numerical reasoning and humanities quiz. The remaining percentage of the test is attributed to disciplinary subjects: from biology to chemistry, from physics to mathematics. The candidate will get 1.5 points for each correct answer; minus 0.4 (-0.4) points for each wrong answer and 0 points for each omitted answer.

Rules

Candidates will be able to access the exam site in stages, to avoid gatherings, with mandatory self-certification (candidates and security personnel), FFP2 mask, keeping the distance and storing their personal effects in the individually packed cloakroom. The University staff appointed to supervise the tests amounts to about 270 people.

Zaia

«I have been saying this for years, exactly since November 2013: the limited number to medicine is certainly not the best method for investing in the profession of new doctors. All young people who want to enroll have the right to know the Faculty of Medicine and to attend it. And the selection must be made during the study, as it happened in the past ». The President of the Veneto Region says so, to reiterate his “no” to the limited number to Medicine, in the light of the data released today regarding this year’s admission tests of the University of Padua where, compared to 3,119

registered, 428 places are available. “Among the more than 2,500 aspirants who will be excluded – continues the Governor –

there could be future doctors with all the trimmings, who, however, were unable to show their aptitudes because they were ‘rejected’ by a test where questions are asked that perhaps have nothing to do with medicine. The true value of a young man must be seen on the pitch. This is why it is essential to guarantee access to all and then open the selection, rigorous and fair on the basis of evaluation parameters that are the same for all. Many of our great clinicians today – concludes the President of the Region – certainly did not start with a quiz, but proving their

their skills in the field, first academic, and then health care ».