For high school or university students in the province of Trapani. The cost is 600 euros per participant. Councilor Turano: “A commitment to which we do not intend to escape as councilorship, guaranteeing a one-off contribution to 30 students in the form of a scholarship to follow the course and prepare adequately for the entrance tests, an opportunity given by Ersu Messina to Trapani students and which starts from an accessible political price”.

28 FEB – Thirty scholarships for as many students enrolled in the fourth or fifth year of high school and university students in the province of Trapani offered by the Region to follow the first edition of the preparation course for passing the entrance test to degree courses in the area medical-healthcare with access programmed at national level for the next academic year 2023/24.

“The right to study also passes through training and preparation for access tests to limited number degree courses in the medical-health area – says the regional councilor for education, Mimmo Turano – A commitment to which we do not intend to shirk as department, guaranteeing a one-off contribution to 30 students in the form of a scholarship to follow the course and adequately prepare for the entrance tests, an opportunity given by Ersu Messina to Trapani students and which starts from an accessible political price”.

The course is open to those who request it, at a cost of 600 euros for each participant, and is promoted and supervised by the Messina Institute for the right to study, with the aim of providing didactic-methodological support to students who intend undertake university studies in the medical and health area residing in the province of Trapani.

Ersu Messina has already implemented experimental courses of this nature in the past and, in particular, in 2017 an “orientation course-pilot project” aimed at students from scientific high school, interested in accessing faculties in the medical-health area, which was attended by a hundred people.

An experience repeated in 2018, with two types of classes: one aimed at aspiring students of degree courses in health professions and one at aspiring students of single-cycle courses, such as Medicine and Surgery, Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics, which were held in Messina and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto. The preparation course for the tests for access to the health professions promoted by Ersu Messina was held up to last year in two editions (winter and summer) and recorded numerous enrollments from fourth and fifth year students; at the end there was also a high percentage of accesses to the courses concerned.

February 28, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

