Gavino Faadirector of the Anatomy and Pathological Histology division of the Aou and lecturer in the master’s degree course of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Cagliari, today closes an academic, scientific, research and teaching cycle of over half a century with colleagues, friends, collaborators and students.

The last lecture is currently being held in the “Virgilio Costa” classroom, at the Institute of Pathological Anatomy – San Giovanni di Dio presidium, in via Ospedale, Cagliari.

Born in ’52, originally from Masullas, full professor of Pathological Anatomy, he directed the School of Specialization in Pathological Anatomy and was Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.

He chaired the College of Full Professors of Pathological Anatomy, directed and founded the Cusma (Interdepartmental Center for Advanced Medical Simulation). He has taught and researched on various disciplinary fields in various national and foreign academies. Among them, primary liver diseases and tumors, pathologies of the gastrointestinal tract, salivary glands. He participated in the drafting of the memorandum of understanding between the University of Cagliari and Sassari and the Sardinia Region for the creation of joint hospital-university companies. He coordinated the reorganization of the 41 graduate schools, oversaw the establishment of the schools of Plastic Surgery, Health Physics and Neurosurgery) and coordinated the creation of six three-year degree courses in the health professions, a specialist degree and numerous masters. In the Faculty of Medicine he introduced didactic managers.

Author of hundreds of papers on some of the main scientific journals in the world, he has collaborated with luminaries such as Valeer Desmet and Karel Geboes (Louvain University), Robert Chrichton (Nouvelle universitè de Louvain), Henryk Koslowski (University of Wroclaw, Poland), Peter Van Eyken, Katholiek Uniberiteit, Leuveno, Robert Riddell (Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto), Catholic University (Rome) and Temple UNiversity (Philadelphia, USA). He has published the volumes “Quality and health: a dialogue for? Humanization?” with A Cadeddu, ED? Aloja, V. Fanos, A. Granese, P. Rutelli (2007, ed. Franco Angeli), “Humanization and the health profession” with NA. De Carlo and P Rutelli (2008, published by Franco Angeli). He is the author of some chapters of the books “The liver”, a text for the students of the degree course in Medicine, “Pathological Anatomy”, by Pietro Gallo and Giulia D’Amati, “Histopathology of melanoma”.

