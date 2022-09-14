Listen to the audio version of the article

Half of the students who presented themselves to pass the Medicine test did not even reach the minimum score of 20: the Ministry of the University published the scores of the tests to enter the Faculties of Medicine that took place on 14 September. 6 September: 28,793 participants were eligible against 38,715 last year. This year there were 65,378 participants (56,775 took part) against 63,972 last year (when 55,117 actually participated.