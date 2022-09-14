Home Health Medicine: there is a boom in failures in the entrance test to the faculty
Medicine: there is a boom in failures in the entrance test to the faculty

Medicine: there is a boom in failures in the entrance test to the faculty

Half of the students who presented themselves to pass the Medicine test did not even reach the minimum score of 20: the Ministry of the University published the scores of the tests to enter the Faculties of Medicine that took place on 14 September. 6 September: 28,793 participants were eligible against 38,715 last year. This year there were 65,378 participants (56,775 took part) against 63,972 last year (when 55,117 actually participated.

