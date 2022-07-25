Home Health Medicine, two pittbulls attack 61 years old: the son kills one with gunfire
Medicine, two pittbulls attack 61 years old: the son kills one with gunfire

They entered someone else’s property, probably attracted to a chicken coop. Two pittbulls attacked a 61-year-old on 23 July morning in the land owned by him in Villafontana di Medicina, in the Bologna area. The man was attacked by the two dogs and bitten on the calf and cheek, resulting in lacerated-bruised wounds for an initial prognosis of 15 days.


He started yelling for help frightened by the attack of the two animals, drawing the attention of his son, a 28-year-old who was going into the house and took a regularly detained shotgun. The young man fired from gunfire, fatally wounding one of the two dogs and driving the other awayallowing treatment for the parent who received treatment in the hospital where he received a two-week prognosis for injuries to his leg and face. To file a complaint for being the mistress of the two pittbulls, for the killing of one of his two dogs and for dangerous explosions. She, a 25-year-old, now in turn risks being investigated for failure to control the two dogs.

