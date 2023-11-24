Medicine under National Socialism: Doctors were comprehensively involved – health

A current analysis shows how deeply doctors were involved in the crimes of the Nazi regime. The researchers dispute the idea that it was just the excesses of a few particularly brutal doctors. On the contrary.

After five minutes in the negative pressure chamber, the cramps began and breathing quickened. After ten minutes, the victim was unconscious, breathing only three times per minute. “At times severe cyanosis, also foaming at the mouth,” noted Sigmund Rascher. The doctor carried out the cruel experiment in the Dachau concentration camp on a “37-year-old Jew in good general condition” and recorded the death “up to the complete cessation of cardiac activity.” An hour later: “Beginning of the section.”

