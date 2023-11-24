Home » Medicine under National Socialism: Doctors were comprehensively involved – health
Health

Medicine under National Socialism: Doctors were comprehensively involved – health

by admin
Medicine under National Socialism: Doctors were comprehensively involved – health

A current analysis shows how deeply doctors were involved in the crimes of the Nazi regime. The researchers dispute the idea that it was just the excesses of a few particularly brutal doctors. On the contrary.

After five minutes in the negative pressure chamber, the cramps began and breathing quickened. After ten minutes, the victim was unconscious, breathing only three times per minute. “At times severe cyanosis, also foaming at the mouth,” noted Sigmund Rascher. The doctor carried out the cruel experiment in the Dachau concentration camp on a “37-year-old Jew in good general condition” and recorded the death “up to the complete cessation of cardiac activity.” An hour later: “Beginning of the section.”

See also  Owen Farrell Takes Break for Mental Wellbeing

You may also like

Sleep cleans the brain: all thanks to the...

Skipping meals, don’t think that by doing so...

Pre-adolescent skincare: what products are suitable?

The Truth About Ivermectin and Dengue: Debunking Misinformation...

High “hereditary” cholesterol, the therapy capable of turning...

Coquette diet viral on social media, amazing physiques...

Telemarketing. Enel violates privacy. Users should draw the...

Hepatitis C, the Region confirms free screening also...

The man with blue skin, this is how...

Killer foods for cats: one bite of this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy