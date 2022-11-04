Born in Naples in 1989, he graduated in law in October 2012 with full marks and honors, at the University of Naples Federico II, discussing a thesis in administrative law entitled “The so-called exorbitant clauses in the execution of public works contract “, supervisor Prof. Fiorenzo Liguori. In July 2014 he graduated from the School of specialization for the legal professions of the University of Naples Federico II. Immediately after, he collaborated for a year with the District Attorney of the State of Naples dealing mainly with administrative litigation. In the following year, he collaborated with a Neapolitan law firm operating in the administrative sector. Subsequently, he dealt with banking and administrative litigation at law firms based in Naples and Verona. The passion for publishing allowed him to entertain a professional collaboration with a well-known Italian publishing house. He is the author of countless publications in the magazine “Gazzetta Forense” with which he has collaborated assiduously since June 2013. To date, he has professional collaborations with various trade magazines and professional firms. He is the owner of “Salvis Juribus Law Firm”, a law firm where, together with his collaborators, he carries out his professional activity on a daily basis having the opportunity to deal, in particular, with legal problems relating to Public Competitions, State Exams, Qualification Exams , Urban Planning and Construction, Public Contracts and Tenders.