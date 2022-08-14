ROME – A few weeks after the start of the tests to access the medical faculties in Italian universities, which will take place between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 28 September, the controversy over the lack of doctors in Italy and the limited number is back. In the meantime, this will be the last year with the dry test as it has been done up to now and yet already this year there will be an important novelty: the admission tests will see more attention to disciplinary subjects and less to logic and general culture. During the next academic year, then, or from 2022-2023, students will be able to start from the fourth grade to do the so-called Tolc and present themselves for admission to the following year with more tests done; whoever achieves the best score will enter.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the limited number is back. «For some time – says the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia – I have supported the abolition of the limited number: the selection must take place on the field and not with a series of tests, carried out in an aseptic and in no way objective manner. We cannot continue to select new doctors thinking that 18-year-olds are selected and evaluated with tests. Instead, it is good that they have the opportunity to start their studies, to understand what it means to work in the ward and in an operating room “. “Enough limited number to the medical faculties, if there are no doctors it means that the training system does not work and mortifies hundreds of young people who are unable to access”, adds the regional councilor for Health of Lazio Alessio D’Amato. Many governors along the same lines, from Toti in Liguria to Musumeci in Sicily, to Solinas in Sardinia, to the councilor for Health of Umbria Luca Coletto. Ditto the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa.

But the Minister of University and Research, Cristina Messa, thinks differently: “The limited number is necessary, to maintain high quality, both in the case of a selection at the entrance and in the case of barring the second year of university, as happens in France ». Rather, from the academic year 2022-2023, he remembers “there will already be a big change to access the Faculty of Medicine: no longer a single date, but a path that allows children from the fourth grade to prepare, self-evaluate and be able to try several times in the course of the year the test. If we talk about the lack of doctors, what we are paying today was a programming of the past of only 9,000 admitted per year to Medicine compared to almost 16,000 total currently foreseen and about 5,000 grants per year for specialization schools. Today there are over 13,000 places for trainees, a program that we have stabilized with Minister Speranza for the future and that follows the peak of 17,000 last year with which we almost canceled the training funnel that had been created ».