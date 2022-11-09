Listen to the audio version of the article

No more than one third of children’s medicines have been tested in pediatric patients. Thus pediatricians are often forced to prescribe drugs based on incomplete or absent safety and efficacy data, as a consequence of the lack of specific studies in this age group. And the solution certainly cannot be the reduction of the dosage because “children cannot be considered small adults”. The alarm was raised by Italian pharmacologists in view of the 41st Congress of the Italian Society of Pharmacology scheduled from 16 to 19 November in Rome which will address this and other issues.

Only one third of the drugs studied for pediatric age

Although drug therapy plays an important role in pediatric care and prevention, pediatricians – Sif recalls – are often forced to prescribe drugs based on incomplete or absent safety and efficacy data, as a consequence of the lack of specific studies in this age range. “No more than a third of the drugs currently prescribed to children have, in fact, been specifically studied for safety and efficacy in children”, warns Alessandro Mugelli professor at the University of Florence and former president of Sif. “This is particularly relevant – continues the pharmacologist – considering that the fundamental stages of the fate of the drug in children, from absorption to elimination, are qualitatively and quantitatively different from adults and that the different degrees of development of the target systems require therapy individualized pharmacology that cannot always be adequately derived from the data available for the adult population “.

The mistake of giving a different dosage for the child

Indeed, the Italian Pharmacological Society points out that it is certain that children are not small adults. This is undoubtedly the first element to clarify when addressing the delicate issue of the use of drugs in pediatrics. The pediatric subject is, in fact, in continuous evolution and has its own specificities that distinguish it from the adult also in the response to pharmacological treatment. A concept to keep in mind to avoid many of the most frequent mistakes made in administering medicines to children. The most frequent of all is that of reducing the dosage of a drug, commonly used in adults, based on the body weight and age of the young patient, without however having correct information on the efficacy and safety of treatment in pediatric age.

“Because children are not little adults”

‘That children are not small adults is demonstrated by the fact that not only many pharmacokinetic parameters, but also pharmacodynamics can change during growth. In the pediatric population – underlines Mugelli – growth and evolutionary changes influence the absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination of drugs (Adme); as well as influence the aspects of pharmacodynamics, varying the efficacy and safety of therapy. In the pediatric field, numerous factors must also be considered, including: age, body weight, body surface area, gestational age and birth weight for newborns, race or ethnicity, sex ». In 2017, Sif created a Pediatric Pharmacology Working Group which deals with: pediatric pharmacokinetics and clinical pharmacology; evaluation of efficacy and safety of drugs in pediatric age; preclinical evaluation of the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic mechanisms of drugs in developmental age.