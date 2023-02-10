Medicines for colds observed by the EMA. The European Medicines Agency has launched an investigation into medicines containing pseudoephedrine, commonly used to treat cold and flu symptoms, such as headache, fever and pain or allergic rhinitis in people with nasal congestion.

Products such as Actifed, Aspirin, Aerinaze, Complex, Clarinase, Humex rhume and Nurofen Cold and Flu have ended up in the sights of the EMA. The pseudoephedrine in these drugs could have serious side effects. For this reason, the Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency (Prac) has launched a review.

The investigation started after reports of a “small number of cases” in France linked to diseases of the blood vessels of the brain. These would be the syndrome of posterior reversible encephalopathy (Pres) and that of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction (RCVS).

The two pathologies can lead to a reduced blood flow to the brain, therefore an ischemia. And in some cases, the European agency specifies, they can cause serious and life-threatening complications. Among the most common symptoms are headache, nausea and seizures. Medicines containing pseudoephedrine work by causing the blood vessels to narrow. This reduces the amount of fluid released from the vessels, resulting in less swelling and less mucus production in the nose.

The EMA points out that it is already known that they present a risk “of ischemic cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events”, “including stroke and heart attack”. Restrictions and warnings to reduce these risks are already included in the product information of the medicines.”

At the moment the European Medicines Agency has not taken actionbut after a review it will decide whether or not those specific products can remain on the market.

